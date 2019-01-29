Financial Contrast: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) and Canadian Zeolite C (CNZCF)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and Canadian Zeolite C (OTCMKTS:CNZCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Canadian Zeolite C does not pay a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Canadian Zeolite C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 1 3 5 0 2.44 Canadian Zeolite C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Canadian Zeolite C’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile $2.16 billion 5.14 $427.69 million $1.63 25.83 Canadian Zeolite C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Zeolite C.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Canadian Zeolite C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 19.41% 20.13% 10.36% Canadian Zeolite C N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile beats Canadian Zeolite C on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. The company's lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, and QPotassiumChloride brands. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, Central and South America, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Canadian Zeolite C Company Profile

Canadian Zeolite Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zeolite deposits. The company holds interests in the Bromley Creek Zeolite Project comprising one mineral lease and six mineral claims covering 1,145 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Sun Group Zeolite Project covering 949 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining District of British Columbia, Canada. Its products include Z-Lite Feed Additive, a flowing or anti-caking agent for livestock feeds; Poultry Sense, a bedding additive for poultry houses; Activated Poultry Sense, a natural zeolite and citric acid formula; Horse Sense and Activated Barn Sense, which are bedding additives. The company was formerly known as Canadian Mining Company Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Zeolite Corp. in February 2016. Canadian Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

