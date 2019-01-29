Fastenal (FAST) Position Lifted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3,540.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

