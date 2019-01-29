Fastenal (FAST) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 3.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,540.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 92,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fastenal (FAST) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 4th Largest Position” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/fastenal-fast-is-capital-management-corp-vas-4th-largest-position.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.