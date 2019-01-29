Experience Points Price Up 10.8% This Week (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Experience Points has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $5,752.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Experience Points coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade, Coindeal and Cryptopia. During the last week, Experience Points has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Experience Points

Experience Points (XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 297,635,170,146 coins and its circulating supply is 262,832,567,247 coins. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Experience Points is www.xpcoin.io . The official message board for Experience Points is forum.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Experience Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

