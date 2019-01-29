Excalibur Management Corp Has $852,000 Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,814,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 172,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

