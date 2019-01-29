Evensky & Katz LLC Has $16.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. 1,936,114 shares of the stock were exchanged.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

