Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up approximately 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 2,590.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.
Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.