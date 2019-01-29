Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 146,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 70,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Euro Sun Mining (ESM) Stock Price Down 7.3%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/euro-sun-mining-esm-stock-price-down-7-3.html.

About Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.