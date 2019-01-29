Euro Sun Mining (ESM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 146,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 70,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.
About Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM)
Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.
