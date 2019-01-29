Ethos Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Ethos has a total market cap of $14.49 million and $4.87 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethos has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Ethos token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00004531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.01880185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00180580 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00204835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,813,184 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

