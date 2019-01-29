Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $12.34 million and $81,414.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00008234 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Tux Exchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,325,738 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, xBTCe, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

