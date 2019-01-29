ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $763.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $45,215.00 and approximately $763.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.01871878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00179574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00204147 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 7,776.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029323 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

