Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $152.78. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,566. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

