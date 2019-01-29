Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $999,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,495. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

