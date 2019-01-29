Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,513.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 948,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 938,726 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6,412.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,528,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,880,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,677. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

