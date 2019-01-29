Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,447 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after buying an additional 60,413 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,568 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ellis-investment-partners-llc-purchases-shares-of-14447-ishares-international-select-dividend-etf-idv.html.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.