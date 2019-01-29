Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,007 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 95.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wedbush set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $116.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $117,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,470.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $845,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,700 shares of company stock worth $4,422,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

