Elcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Elcoin has a market capitalization of $170,486.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01869576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00179666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00203964 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 2,797.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space . Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.