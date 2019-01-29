Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,146,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,447,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,447,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,283,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 64,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,072. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

