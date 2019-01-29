Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,022,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 107,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3,076.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 48,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000.

IWC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,876. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

