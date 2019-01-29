Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) is Cim LLC’s Largest Position

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 5.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen set a $190.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. The company had a trading volume of 434,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,379. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $4,963,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,802.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,247. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

