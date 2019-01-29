Edgeless Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Upbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $191,063.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.01869848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00178841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00203831 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 565.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,642,107 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.