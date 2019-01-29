Echelon Financial (EFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.57

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.57 and last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Echelon Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $168.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.85.
Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)
Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.
