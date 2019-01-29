eBitcoinCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $547,661.00 (EBCH)

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. eBitcoinCash has a total market capitalization of $547,661.00 and $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.01869703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00179049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00203238 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 992.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029322 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Token Profile

eBitcoinCash’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBitcoinCash is CoinPulse.io

eBitcoinCash Token Trading

eBitcoinCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

