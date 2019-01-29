Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,563,000 after buying an additional 586,855 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,067,000 after buying an additional 3,845,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,845,000 after buying an additional 285,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

WARNING: “Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/eaton-co-plc-etn-holdings-increased-by-park-avenue-securities-llc.html.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.