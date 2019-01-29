Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Receives GBX 394.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.56 ($5.08).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 424 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target (down previously from GBX 420 ($5.49)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

DLG stock opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.41) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

