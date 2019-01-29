DigitalNote Price Down 7.6% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $324,948.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.01270954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00019233 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007954 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001860 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

