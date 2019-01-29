Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Holdings Lowered by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,013,056 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 26,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 3,213,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,206. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Holdings Lowered by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/devon-energy-corp-dvn-holdings-lowered-by-perella-weinberg-partners-capital-management-lp.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.