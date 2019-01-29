Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 340,843 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 487,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,019 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $211,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,661.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,185 shares of company stock valued at $664,881. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 323,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,163. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

