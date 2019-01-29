Danone (DANOY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 391,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,957. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Danone has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.