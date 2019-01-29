Curecoin (CURE) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $304.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00903752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,995,570 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

