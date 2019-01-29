Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Rosehill Resources worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 235,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 235,056 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROSE opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.14. Rosehill Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 713.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Craig Owen bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 302,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Quarls bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,171 shares of company stock valued at $210,589 in the last 90 days. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rosehill Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

