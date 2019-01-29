Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 725,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 208,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $46,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/cubic-asset-management-llc-cuts-position-in-associated-banc-corp-asb.html.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.