Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,080.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,214,000 after acquiring an additional 193,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,523,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,113,000 after acquiring an additional 271,819 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/csx-co-csx-shares-sold-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.