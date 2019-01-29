Crowdvilla Ownership Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRV)

Crowdvilla Ownership (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Crowdvilla Ownership has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowdvilla Ownership has a market cap of $0.00 and $4,935.00 worth of Crowdvilla Ownership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowdvilla Ownership token can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.11517297 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00001053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Crowdvilla Ownership

Crowdvilla Ownership is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Crowdvilla Ownership’s total supply is 745,940,000 tokens. The official website for Crowdvilla Ownership is www.crowdvilla.io . The Reddit community for Crowdvilla Ownership is /r/Crowdvilla and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdvilla Ownership’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ

Crowdvilla Ownership Token Trading

Crowdvilla Ownership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdvilla Ownership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdvilla Ownership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdvilla Ownership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

