Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$100.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

