Critical Review: Model N (MODN) vs. HUYA (HUYA)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -18.24% -54.52% -12.87% HUYA N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Model N and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 5 0 2.71 HUYA 1 3 5 0 2.44

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $30.76, suggesting a potential upside of 55.59%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than HUYA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $154.63 million 2.92 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -19.62 HUYA $335.80 million 11.81 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Model N.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Model N on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

