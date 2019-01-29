Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $4.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 866.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,084,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110,866 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28,262.7% in the 4th quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,251,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,855,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,684,000 after acquiring an additional 531,067 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,714.0% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 504,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 502,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 548.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 470,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 397,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $131.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

