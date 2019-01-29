Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,851,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,762 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9,859.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,645,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,264,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,901.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $98,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $947,217. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/country-club-trust-company-n-a-has-2-56-million-stake-in-commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh.html.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.