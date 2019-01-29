Corning Incorporated (GLW) Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 534,917 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Corning worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 711.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 233.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $969,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

