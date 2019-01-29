ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CVON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut ConvergeOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConvergeOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvergeOne in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ConvergeOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get ConvergeOne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConvergeOne by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConvergeOne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ConvergeOne by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVON remained flat at $$12.44 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,528. ConvergeOne has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $950.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.45.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.71 million. ConvergeOne had a negative return on equity of 76.41% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConvergeOne will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.