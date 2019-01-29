Construction Partners (ROAD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2019 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

1/22/2019 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/16/2019 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/10/2019 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/12/2018 – Construction Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Construction Partners was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROAD stock remained flat at $$11.85 during trading on Tuesday. 243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,162. Construction Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $606.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, insider John L. Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,605 in the last 90 days. 74.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

