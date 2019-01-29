Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 73.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.81.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

