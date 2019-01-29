Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

ED stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,652. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-shares-bought-by-caprock-group-inc.html.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.