Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.44% of Consol Energy worth $118,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 25.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEIX opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.77 million. Consol Energy’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

