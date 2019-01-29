Compass Financial Group Inc. Takes $11.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 220,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,315 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Compass Financial Group Inc. Takes $11.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/compass-financial-group-inc-takes-11-04-million-position-in-jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst.html.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.