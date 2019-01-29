Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 52.9% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,167 shares in the company, valued at $867,372.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 159,905 shares of company stock worth $2,417,645. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

