Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) Position Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 185.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,010.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $147,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNC opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Colony Credit Real Estate had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

