Cohen & Steers (CNS) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $381.11 million 4.62 $113.90 million $2.40 15.68 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.99 $255.00 million $0.20 9.87

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. MAN GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 29.89% 37.49% 24.98% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cohen & Steers pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MAN GRP PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cohen & Steers and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 2 1 0 2.33 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

