Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Holdings Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,636,008.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,365 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 547,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,687. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

