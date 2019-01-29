Citigroup Inc (C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.75. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of C opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

